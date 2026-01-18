Kevin Durant's Nike Sneakers Pay Homage to Penny Hardaway

Orlando Magic legend Penny Hardaway's popularity spread well beyond the Sunshine State during his NBA career. Hardaway's iconic play style and sneakers helped shape the golden era of basketball shoes.

The Nike Foamposite, popularized by Hardaway, took root in the DMV area and inspired a young Kevin Durant. Now, the Houston Rockets forward is repaying the favor with a special colorway of the Nike KD18 in honor of Hardaway's Nike Foamposites.

The Nike KD18 "International Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike KD18 "International Blue" colorway has a retail price of $170 in adult sizes. While the performance basketball shoes are currently listed as "coming soon" on the Nike website, they are already available at FootLocker.com.

According to Nike, the "International Blue" colorway salutes the original Nike Foamposite One Royal. It was created in Durant's stomping grounds and donned by one of the Slim Reaper's favorite players growing up.

The Nike KD18 "International Blue" colorway. | Nike

The unmistakable shiny blues and icy translucent outsole complete a look that continues to inspire legions of hoopers everywhere. The blend of International Blue and Black is a direct nod to the Magic uniforms. Even better, Nike is including extra laces that feature pinstripe detailing reminiscent of the glorious threads.

Each colorway of the Nike KD18 features the same cutting-edge performance technology: a combination of Air Zoom cushioning and Nike Air inside the Cushlon foam underfoot, radial traction pattern, and breathable mesh upper.

The Nike KD18 "International Blue" colorway. | Nike

Durant has bounced around the NBA, playing for several teams, but has always remained loyal to Nike. In April 2023, Durant and Nike agreed to a historic lifetime sneaker deal.

At the time, Durant became just the third player with a lifetime contract with a footwear company (behind Michael Jordan and LeBron James).

Laces for the Nike KD18 "International Blue" colorway. | Nike

In December 2025, Durant surprised fans by revealing that the Nike KD 6 was actually his favorite shoe from his signature sneaker line. Luckily for fans, the Nike KD 6 is returning as a retro release later this year.

The Nike KD18 is nearing the end of its run, so fans can expect Durant to pull out all the stops over the next few months. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

