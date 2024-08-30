Angel Reese Debuts New Reebok Basketball Shoe Against Caitlin Clark
To say that Angel Reese has made a seamless transition into the WNBA would be an understatement. The All-Star Chicago Sky forward is taking the “W” by storm with 22 double-doubles, tying a rookie record and gaining a reputation as a rebounding machine.
After announcing her upcoming first sneaker and apparel signature collection with Reebok in early August, Reese will debut the “Engine A”, Reebok’s first new performance basketball sneaker since the early 2010s on August 30 against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
NBA legend and Reebok Basketball President Shaquille O'Neal used his massive social media following to unveil the kicks before Friday night's highlight anticipated game. Basketball fans check out the sneakers in O'Neal's Instagram post below.
Available to the public in the Spring of 2025, “Engine A" revamps Reebok's classic ERS cushioning system equipped with a modern design that draws inspiration from the '90s Mobius line, providing athletes with a high-performance shoe to take their games to the next level.
On the upper, the “exoskeleton” design revives the '90s Mobius aesthetic with bold color blocking. Made with lightweight synthetic materials, the “Engine A” provides a breathable fit for ultra, a molded heel counter, and an internal counter for added lockdown.
The SUPERFLOAT foam in the heel and forefoot adds comfort and bounce and the high-density foam rim and internal shank offer stability. Also, the TPU midsole accent and 'sway bar' design pays homage to the classic ERS models of the 80s.
The “Engine A” also boasts a high-abrasion rubber outsole with a multi-directional, modified herringbone traction pattern designed to give maximum grip for basketball-specific movements on the court.
Beginning in 2022, the Reebok Advanced Concepts team launched a multi-year creative process “to create a performance basketball footwear model to relaunch the brand”, resulting in "Engine A."
The upcoming release of “Engine A” is a significant milestone for Reebok and the women’s game marking the brand’s official return to the hardwood on the shoulders of basketball’s marquee female superstar.
Be sure to stay tapped into Kicks on SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.