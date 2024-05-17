Anthony Edwards Debuts Adidas AE 1 Low "MX Grey" in Game 6 Win
What is better than defeating the defending champions by 45 points in a must-win NBA Playoff Game? Doing so while debuting a never-before-seen colorway of your signature adidas sneakers.
That is exactly what Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards did last night when he led his team to a 115-70 Game 6 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Edwards dominated with 27 points and an unmatched level of coolness with his unreleased grey sneakers.
Although it was a win-or-go-home game for the Timberwolves, the contest felt more like a coronation for the future face of the league. It was the latest statement from Edwards and adidas in a season-long campaign that kept the sneaker community on its toes.
What started with aggressive marketing campaigns has culminated in NBA Playoff victories. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the adidas AE 1 Low "MX Grey" sneakers worn by Edwards last night.
During Thursday night's Game 6 romp, Edwards wore the adidas AE 1 Low in the "MX Grey" colorway. Not only has the colorway not been released, but neither has the low-cut iteration of Edwards' first signature sneaker.
Edwards has worn the adidas AE 1 in several exciting colorways throughout the season, drawing inspiration from everything from his youth football team to his home state. Every colorway has sold out on the adidas website, and is only available in select styles at various retailers.
However, the low-cut version of the sneaker has yet to hit shelves. Edwards debuted the adidas AE 1 Low in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and the brand plans to announce more details on the shoe's launch in June 2024.
According to the brand, the adidas AE 1 Low is an extension of the franchise debut, continuing to inspire self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology.
With all the great hoop shoes on the court, basketball fans and the sneaker community wish these series would go nine games. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
