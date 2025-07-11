Dearica Hamby Honors Ms. Rachel with Custom Basketball Shoes
On Thursday night, the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 91-82. However, the real winner of the night was Sparks forward Dearica Hamby.
The WNBA All-Star debuted a custom colorway of her Jordan Brand basketball shoes to pay tribute to Ms. Rachel. Of course, Ms. Rachel is a teacher and popular YouTube star who focuses on early childhood development.
It should come as no surprise that Hamby is a mother of two, and like so many of us parents, is grateful for Ms. Rachel's free educational programming on her YouTube channel with almost 16 million subscribers.
Hamby wore the Jordan Heir Series in a custom 'Ms. Rachel' colorway designed by artist Andrew Lewis. Lewis has customized footwear for athletes across all sports and shared the video of himself making the 'Ms. Rachel' colorway on Instagram (embedded below).
The Jordan Heir Series is a performance basketball shoe designed by Jordan Brand specifically for lady hoopers. It has a retail price of $110-$115 in adult sizes, but is available at a discount at Nike.com.
According to Jordan Brand, the Jordan Heir Series was crafted with insights from women ballers. The hoop shoes help athletes play shifty and stay low to the ground. Its drop-in midsole helps provide extra mobility, while a built-in cage offers a fit that conforms to your foot for added support.
Lewis said of the custom colorway that he added some fun details, including the leather patchwork on the tongue and signature background detailing on the upper cage. He transformed the heel poof into a reference to her sidekick, "Herbie."
The Jordan Heir Series 'Ms. Rachel' colorway was well-received among WNBA fans and sneakerheads who gushed over the hoop shoes on social media.
While this is not an official collaboration between Jordan Brand and Ms. Rachel, maybe Jumpman could try to make that happen for its athletes and fans.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
