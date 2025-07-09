Reebok Unveils Angel Reese's First Signature Basketball Shoe
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is a two-time WNBA All-Star, fashion icon, and now a signature athlete for Reebok.
On Wednesday morning, Reebok officially unveiled Reese's first signature basketball shoe — the Reebok Angel Reese 1 in the "Diamond Dust" colorway.
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 is designed to pay homage to her culture-driving energy and style while being grounded in innovative performance basketball design.
A true design collaboration between Reese and Reebok, the Angel Reese 1 is a signature experience around who she is and how she moves, blending performance, cultural edge, and personal narrative.
The shoe is built to shine both on the court and evolve for the streets, like Reese, who embodies both the strength and style of the modern athlete.
Reese unveiled the Angel Reese 1 in the 'Diamond Dust' colorway, featuring vivid iridescent color hues that champion both the grit and glam Reese brings to the game. The trendsetter personally debuted the shoe is a luxurious photo shoot for the brand.
Reebok made the splashy announcement well before the shoe's official launch in 2026. Reebok first announced Reese's signature line when she signed a multi-year contract extension in October 2024. Since then, Fans have eagerly awaited the unreleased model.
Currently, there is no firm release date, pricing, or tech specs for the Reebok Angel Reese 1. However, athletes and fans can expect more exciting announcements from Reebok and Reese as the WNBA season heats up.
Reese has been in partnership with Reebok since her historic college career. Since entering the WNBA, Reebok and Reese have collaborated on multiple apparel and footwear projects. But today's announcement marks the official start of her signature line (even if the release date is still months away).
Moreover, Reese has become the face of the brand's hoops and lifestyle resurgence under the leadership of Reebok Basketball President Shaquille O'Neal and Vice President Allen Iverson.
On the court, Reese debuted the Reebok Engine A, the brand's first new performance basketball shoe in years. Additionally, she has worn various models from the brand's rich catalog in player-exclusive colorways.
