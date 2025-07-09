Breanna Stewart on CLIF BAR, Motherhood, Sneaker Legacy
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has amassed numerous accolades throughout her legendary WNBA career. Stewart has grown the game while becoming a household name.
Basketball fans have watched Stewart start a family, which has helped inspire her latest sponsorship. As a mother, professional hooper, and signature athlete, Stewart needs all the energy she can get. That is where CLIF BAR comes in to help.
Stewart has unveiled her latest signature CLIF BAR Caffeinated Collection. Athletes and fans can buy the 'Caramel Chocolate Chip with Caffeine' CLIF BAR online and in stores.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Stewart about her new CLIF BAR line, the role nutrition plays in her life, and the PUMA Stewie signature sneaker line.
What made you want to partner with CLIF BAR?
Who doesn't love a Clif bar? They're about real energy, real ingredients, and they actually care about athletes. I need fuel I can trust, and CLIF just gets that.
How excited are you for athletes to try your signature CLIF BAR Caffeinated Collection?
Super excited. We designed it for that "go time" moment when you need a clean boost and don't have time to overthink it. It tastes good, works fast, and fits into my chaos.
As a professional athlete and mom, how important is nutrition to maintaining energy?
It's everything. If I'm not eating well, I feel it immediately, on the court, and chasing my kids around. Nutrition is how I keep showing up.
Do you have a favorite CLIF BAR flavor?
Right now? Chocolate Chip Caffeinated, of course. Feels nostalgic but gives me the energy I actually need.
Switching gears to footwear, the PUMA Stewie 4 is another hit. Is it your favorite model yet?
It is! The 4 feels very me… on court, off court, and everywhere in between.
So far, there have been two colorways of the PUMA Stewie 4. How excited should fans be about upcoming releases?
Very excited. We've got some wild ones coming.
Last question: Sheryl Swoopes is the only player in WNBA history with a longer signature sneaker line (7 models). Where do you rank yourself in basketball shoe history?
Sheryl's such a blueprint. I'm not big on rankings, I just want to keep building, trying things, and making space for the next generation to do even more.
