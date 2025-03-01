Jayson Tatum scored 46 points in a new Jordan Tatum 3 colorway
The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics 123-116 on Friday night. The game served as an early test for the two top-ranked teams in the Eastern Conference and as a preview of what is coming in the NBA Playoffs.
While most basketball fans are jumping on the storyline of Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's premature celebrations in the first quarter, let's not lose sight of his 46 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists.
Best of all, Tatum's beautiful game coincided with him debuting a Spring-inspired colorway of his third signature Jordan Brand sneaker. Tatum wore a player-exclusive colorway of the Jordan Tatum 3, sporting a floral design.
The unnamed colorway of the Jordan Tatum 3 appears to be a player-exclusive style. The Celtics forward is a man of the people and regularly rocks general-release colorways on the court. But last night, Tatum had to show off in the nationally televised matchup.
The floral colorway may never hit shelves, but online shoppers can choose from several styles of the Jordan Tatum 3 in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
The Jordan Tatum 3 features a new upper that incorporates insights from athletes' on-court moves in the Nike Sport Research Lab, layering materials where they matter most for power and comfort, creating a supportive, conforming fit without feeling bulky or stiff on the hardwood.
Additionally, its Cushlon 3.0 foam and Zoom Air insert work alongside the upper's firm frame to promote lateral movements that feel smooth and secure. Lastly, a herringbone traction pattern propels a superior first step and quick cut while helping hoopers stop on a dime.
