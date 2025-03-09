LeBron James rocked the Nike LeBron 22 in Celtics colors at Boston
Saturday night's primetime matchup between the league's two most storied franchises was an aesthetic masterpiece. The Los Angeles Lakers wore purple on the road, and the Boston Celtics wore white at home (an unusual occurrence these days).
Even better, Lakers forward LeBron James met the moment by wearing his signature Nike sneakers in an unreleased green colorway - a nod to the iconic rivalry game.
Before James exited the game with a groin injury in the fourth quarter, the league's all-time leading scorer excited sneakerheads by rocking his rivals' colors in their house.
The never-before-seen colorway of the Nike LeBron 22 sported an oversized Green Swoosh logo contrasted by a pewter upper and black midsole. Blue laces and red mini-Swoosh logos provide the finishing touches.
It was not a perfect homage to the Celtics, but it was certainly a nice tip of the cap while playing on the road. Currently, there is no release information for the sneakers James wore last night. It could be a player-exclusive style.
Nike launched James's 22nd signature sneaker in November 2024 for $180 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the Nike LeBron 22 (some at a discount) on the Nike website.
The performance model's tough plastic plate in the midsole and sturdy, wing-shaped pieces on both sides of the shoe help keep you stable.
The shoe is designed to be low to the ground, providing energy return for fast and responsive cornering. The Nike LeBron 22 is also perfect for fans wanting to support the Lakers down the final stretch of the regular season.
