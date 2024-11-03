Nikola Jokic Show Off Signature Sneakers in "Champagne" Colorway
Over the past few years, Nikola Jokic has won three NBA MVP awards, an NBA Championship, and a Bronze Medal for Serbia in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
It is safe to say that Jokic has plenty of experience popping champagne bottles in recent history. Additionally, Jokic is using this season to soft-launch his first signature sneaker with the Chinese sportswear brand 361 Degrees.
On Saturday night, Jokic lifted the Denver Nuggets to victory over the Utah Jazz by providing 27 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists. He also used the primetime matchup to debut the "Champagne" colorway of his debut hoop shoe.
Jokic first debuted the 361 Joker 1 at the Nuggets Media Day in a straightforward black-and-white colorway. However, the perennial NBA All-Star has slowly rolled out new colorways as the young season has progressed.
While 361 has not yet officially announced the release information for Jokic's signature sneaker, details have begun to emerge. The 361 Degrees Joker 1 launches in December for $100 in adult sizes. Additionally, a different version of the shoe, Joker 1 GT, is expected to launch for $140 in March 2025.
Jokic started his NBA career with Nike and headlined the brand's GT Jump line during the Nuggets' 2023 championship run. Shortly after winning the NBA Finals MVP, Nike released a funny video promoting Jokic and his reserved personality.
However, Jokic's contract with Nike was almost up. He spent the first part of last season as a sneaker free agent before signing a signature sneaker deal with 361 in December 2023. The brand has already put more effort into promoting Jokic than Nike.
It should be an exciting season for sneakerheads as Jokic's first signature sneaker continues to build momentum. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.