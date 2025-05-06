OG Anunoby Dunks on Boston Celtics in... Skechers?
On Monday night, the New York Knicks pulled off a 20-point comeback to defeat the Boston Celtics 108-105 in overtime. Knicks forward OG Anunoby pleasantly surprised fans with his breakout performance and footwear.
Anunoby put an exclamation mark on his 29-point performance with a poster dunk on Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. In the middle of the poster is the unmistakable Skechers logo.
Check out the social media posts below for a detailed look and breakdown of Anunoby's hoop shoes from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Anunoby balled out in the Skechers SKX Reign in the "Black/White" colorway. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $185 in adult sizes on the Skechers website.
It is not surprising to see an NBA player hooping in Skechers basketball shoes, as the Southern California-based brand has rapidly expanded in the NBA over the past two years.
Former Knicks player Julius Randle, along with Terance Mann, were the first two NBA players to sign with Skechers. From there, Joel Embiid, Jabari Walker, Norman Powell, and Terry Rozier all followed suit.
However, it was a shock to many people who did not realize Anunoby soft-launched his partnership with Skechers back in February. Anunoby had worn Nike throughout his entire career before quietly making the switch in the middle of this season.
Skechers has not officially announced the signing of Anunoby (among other players in the league), but it appears a deal is in place. In the meantime, they get to enjoy the breakout star dunking on the Celtics in the NBA Playoffs.
With one game down, basketball fans can expect plenty more footwear highlights from the hardwood. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.
