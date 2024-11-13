Step Into Your Gift: Foot Locker Launches 2024 Holiday Campaign
No footwear and apparel company is more dedicated to sneaker culture than Foot Locker. Throughout its 50th anniversary, the iconic retailer has taken steps to elevate the shopper experience and build with NBA teams. Now, Foot Locker is helping everyone prepare for the holidays.
To kick off the holiday season, Foot Locker will unveil its 2024 multi-brand holiday campaign, Step Into Your Gift. The campaign highlights NBA All-Stars Anthony Edwards (adidas) and LaMelo Ball (PUMA), plus Grammy-nominated artist Coi Leray (adidas), and leading style influencers alongside Foot Locker’s iconic Stripers.
Each ad celebrates the distinct style of these talents, elevating holiday fashion and underscoring Foot Locker’s role as the Heart of Sneakers.
Brand ambassador Coi Leray brings her bold signature looks to a Foot Locker store, while NBA stars Edwards and Ball sport performance basketball kicks on and off the court, blending sport with style.
Grounded in consumer insights, Step Into Your Gift is designed to spark joy and embody the energy of sneaker culture this holiday season, helping customers shine bright and find the perfect gifts with the help of Foot Locker’s Stripers.
The campaign also features must-have styles for the whole family from top brands, including Nike, adidas, New Balance, PUMA, UGG, and more. Online shoppers can get a start on their holiday wish list by visiting the Foot Locker website.
Online shoppers can get a head start with their wish lists by visiting the Foot Locker website.