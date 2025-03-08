AEW Collision Preview (3/8/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & Live Stream
It is the go-home show for AEW Revolution tonight in Sacramento, California.
Cope has been a man on a mission the past few weeks, physically and psychologically picking apart the Death Riders one at a time to set up a true one-on-one battle with Jon Moxley tomorrow night.
We'll hear from the Rated R Superstar tonight on AEW Collision roughly 24 hours before he goes to war with the AEW World Championship on the line. Fans will also hear from Kenny Omega ahead of his AEW International Championship Match with Konosuke Takeshita.
Our own Jon Alba had the chance to catch up with Cope ahead of Revolution. You can catch that full conversation in the video above and don't forget to subscribe to The Takedown on SI YouTube Channel for more great exclusive content.
More: Adam Copeland Enters AEW Revolution On A Mission To Tell One Last Great Story [Exclusive]
The TNT Championship is on the line tonight as Daniel Garcia defends against Lee Moriarty. Ahead of her showdown with Mercedes Moné Sunday night, Momo Watanabe will be in action when she faces Serena Deeb. The uber talented Harley Cameron will wrestle in Sacramento as well and Hologram battles Dralistico.
Here's everything to know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision in Sacramento:
AEW Collision Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, California
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
We'll hear from Adam Copeland and Kenny Omega ahead of AEW Revolution
Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Lee Moriarty for the TNT Championship
Momo Watanabe vs. Serena Deeb
Harley Cameron in action
Hologram vs. Dralistico
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
How To Watch AEW Revolution 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
AEW Revolution Predictions: Will Timeless Toni Storm Or Mariah May Get Their Hollywood Ending?
Toni Storm And Mariah May Brawl At Queen Of The Ring Movie Premiere