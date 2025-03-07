Update On Wardlow's AEW Status And Potential Return
For AEW fans who have been clamoring for the return of Wardlow, you might not have to wait too much longer.
Dave Meltzer confirmed in this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Wardlow is scheduled to work an independent show during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.
The event discussed looks to be the Pandemonium Pro Wrestling show on April 17th. It will be Wardlow's first independent show match since August 2022.
When Wardlow was announced for the show, some began to question his status with AEW. Many AEW talents have requested to work independent shows over WrestleMania weekend, but those dates have largely been denied by the company.
However, Wardlow's appearance is approved and he is still with AEW, despite rumors to the contrary. He has been out of action with a knee injury, though the independent booking clearly means he's about ready to return and we'd expect to see him back with AEW soon.
Matt Taven previously confirmed during an appearance on the Stick To Wrestling podcast in September that Wardlow was dealing with an injury.
"Wardlow’s out with a knee injury, and as a guy with plenty of knee injuries in the past, they can be tricky. You start to think they’re one thing, then they’re another. You think, ‘Oh, I can get away with doing this or that,’ and it seems to be more serious. I think he’s just trying to figure out the best treatment plan to get him back on track," Taven said at the time.
