AEW Collision Results (10/11/25): New Matches Added To WrestleDream, Ibushi Injured In Opener
With one week left until WrestleDream, the card continued to take shape on Saturday night's episode of Collision in Daily's Place.
The major highlights of the show included an unfortunate leg injury for Kota Ibushi, a big victory in the main event for the Top Gods, and several new matches being added to the WrestleDream card.
Among the matches made for next Saturday in St. Louis was Thekla versus Jamie Hayter, finally facing off one-on-one after rivaling for months since Thekla's debut. Their match marks a rare women's non-title match on PPV.
Also announced were matches for the Tailgate Brawl including a tag team match between Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron versus Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford as as FTR versus JetSpeed.
The Demand and The Hurt Syndicate are set to have the third match of their trilogy at WrestleDream with both teams currently tied at one win each.
Here's everything you may have missed from Saturday night's show in Daily's Place.
AEW Collision Results:
Josh Alexander def. Kota Ibushi by count out
The Golden Star and the Walking Weapon locked horns in the Collision opener, with Kota Ibushi seeking revenge on the Don Callis Family. The two men shared a competitive back-and-forth match that took an unfortunate turn when Josh Alexander tried to get Ibushi up for a spot on the top turnbuckle, and Ibushi fell awkwardly to the outside.
Clearly, he suffered an injury, and the medical team surrounded him. After a ten-count from the referee, Ibushi was counted out and Alexander was announced as the victor. Don Callis then picked up a microphone, calling for the returning Mark Davis to attack Ibushi before Kenny Omega ran out to make the save and clear the ring.
Later in the show, Kenny Omega was talking backstage about how out of hand the war between him and Don Callis had gotten when Jack Perry knocked on the locker room door to offer Omega his support. While Kenny Omega shared his clear distrust towards Perry, he's willing to unite to fight their common enemies.
On Dynamite next week, Omega will team with Jurassic Express to take on Mark Davis, Hechicero, and Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family.
Max Caster & Anthony Bowens def. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
Despite constant miscommunication between the former Acclaimed teammates and their constant attempts to outdo each other, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have not been able to shake their chemistry as a tag team. After a seemingly accidental assist from Caster, Bowens defeated Bryan Keith with the Mollywop.
The pair still don't seem any more convinced about being a team again even after picking up several wins in recent weeks.
TayJay (Tay Melo & Anna Jay) def. Dream Girl Ellie & Carolina Cruz
In a quick squash match over enhancement talent, TayJay returned to Daily's Place where they first formed and gained some momentum heading into the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament.
Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Skye Blue, & Julia Hart) def. Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, & Harley Cameron
The major question leading into this trios bout was if AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and Toni Storm would be able to coexist. For much of the match, the current and former world champion worked well in tandem with Harley Cameron, but things took a turn when a kick from Statlander that was meant for Julia Hart almost hit Toni Storm. From there, things went downhill, allowing Thekla to steal the victory and pin Harley Cameron.
In a backstage segment after the match, Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander talked about their status for the upcoming tag title tournament before being interrupted by Toni Storm.
La Faccion Ingobernable def. MXM TV
MXM TV came out to the ring for their latest casting call and got more than what they bargained for when their call was answered by LFI, namely the ROH World Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Rush, and Dralistico. A trios match was then made official and LFI made quick work of their opponents. The win set the scene for the next match where their other teammate would go head-to-head with Eddie Kingston.
Eddie Kingston def. The Beast Mortos
The Mad King is continuing his quest to take down LFI after defeating Dralistico last week. This time, he wrestled The Beast Mortos in a high impact sprint. Against Mortos' flying lucha offense, Kingston was forced to dig deep and pull out some different weapons in his arsenal to slay the beast and defeat another member of LFI.
Megan Bayne & FTR def. Willow Nightingale & JetSpeed
In the main event of Collision, Megan Bayne & FTR faced off with Willow Nightingale & JetSpeed. Despite being labeled as a mixed trios match, it was closer to an intergender bout with all parties mixing it up together. After a distraction from Stokely, Penelope Ford interfered and collaborated with Megan Bayne to execute a Doomsday Device on Nightingale. Bayne pinned Nightingale in the main event and then proceeded to inflict more damage before Harley Cameron ran out to make the save.
