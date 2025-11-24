AEW Star’s Injury After Full Gear Forces Continental Classic Change

AEW Full Gear 2025 is in the books, but it wasn't without its injuries and damages to stars who took part of a bloody and physically intense night.

Among those who came out worse for the wear was Kyle O'Reilly, who faced Jon Moxley in a No Holds Barred Match to settle their recent rivalry with one another.

Tony Khan on Kyle O'Reilly

During the post-show media scrum following Full Gear, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that O'Reilly was no longer medically cleared to compete in the upcoming Continental Classic, which will begin on this Wednesday's Dynamite.

A new chapter was written in the bloody rivalry between @JonMoxley + @KORCombat when they met in a NO HOLDS BARRED Match!





Khan mentioned that O'Reilly was looking forward to competing in the signature round-robin tournament. He also stated that he will be closely looking at the injury update following AEW Full Gear before announcing the talent for the 2025 Continental Classic.

This bout was an absolute bloodbath with forks and chains being used to create a unique technical wrestling-based death match.

O'Reilly picked up the victory over Moxley using a steel chain wrapped around his leg with an ankle lock applied with a grapevine to force the four-time AEW World Champion to tap out.



This marked Moxley's third big submission loss on pay-per-view this year since losing the AEW Men's World Championship.

After showing a bit of respect towards his opponent in the aftermath, Moxley became irate at O'Reilly being checked out by the doctors and took it personally. The Death Riders leader attacked Kyle O'Reilly again after pushing the medical team away.

In the aftermath of this battle, Moxley cut a promo alongside his Death Riders stable for the AEW social media team, explaining that he felt O'Reilly disrespected him by going to the hospital after a fight, so that is why he attacked him.

"THE BATTLE CONTINUES TOMORROW! That's what the life is about, man! Y'all celebrating the regular season, man."



EXCLUSIVE: @JonMoxley and the Death Riders react to his match against @KORCombat – and its aftermath – from #AEWFullGear.

O'Reilly is a huge loss for the field in the Continental Classic, coming off the heels of two signature wins over Jon Moxley in the Men's Blood & Guts Match and at AEW Full Gear 2025.

It remains to be seen when O'Reilly will be medically cleared to compete following that brutal No Holds Barred Match at the time of this writing.

During the AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view, Konosuke Takeshita announced that he will be joining the field alongside his Don Callis Family stablemate Kazuchika Okada for the C2 this year. Their stablemate Kyle Fletcher will also be part of the Continental Classic as well.

A million-dollar night for @TheDonCallis Family! But behind the smiles, tension rises between @rainmakerXokada & @Takesoup as Takeshita and @kylefletcherpro enter the Continental Classic!





The full lineup for the 2025 Continental Classic tournament has yet to be announced, but Tony Khan says it will be revealed at the beginning of the week ahead of the November 26 episode of AEW Dynamite from Nashville, Tennessee.

The TakeDown on SI will keep you updated on any further news and notes coming off the heels of Full Gear 2025 and the AEW Continental Classic tournament.

