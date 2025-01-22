AEW Announces Official Date And Location For Dynasty PPV Event
The second annual AEW Dynasty PPV event will take place on April 6 from Temple’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company confirmed the news after a Philadelphia Inquirer reported it on Wednesday morning.
"As announced by the Philadelphia Inquirer this morning, the AEW Dynasty PPV is coming to Philadelphia on Sunday, April 6 at the Liacouras Center," the social post said. "This marks the first AEW PPV to be held in Philadelphia. General on sale tickets will be available on Monday, February 3."
The first AEW Dynasty PPV event was last year and it emanated from St. Louis. On the show, Swerve Strickland defeated Samoa Joe to win his first AEW World Championship. The show also featured Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay and a ladder match between FTR and The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.
Those same tag team titles will be on the line during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. On the show, The Hurt Business will challenge Private Party in their first title opportunity since joining the company late last year.
MORE: Swerve Strickland Wins World Title at AEW Dynasty
Dynasty will be the second AEW PPV of 2025. The first will be Revolution, which takes place on March 9 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Matches for that event and the Dynasty show have not been announced at this time.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Corey Graves Makes His Return To Commentary During Tuesday Night's NXT
Stone Cold Steve Austin Recovering From Total Knee Replacement Surgery
WWE World Announced For WrestleMania 41 In Las Vegas
Former WWE Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Will Soon Release First Single In Five Years