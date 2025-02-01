AEW Collision Preview (2/1/25): Start Time, Date, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW Collision will air live tonight on TNT, directly opposite of WWE's Royal Rumble PLE.
Collision was taped on Wednesday night in Huntsville, Alabama immediately after AEW Dynamite's live broadcast. Several big matches will be featured on the show on Saturday evening, as well as a highly anticipated segment with a former champion.
And we'll start with that. Toni Storm will follow-up the excellent segment from last week's Collision where she returned to the "Timeless" Toni Storm character. She is slated for a segment on tonight's Collision where she will discuss her actions her upcoming match with Mariah May in Australia.
AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will be in a triple-threat match, defending his title in the process. It is already his third TNT title defense of 2025, having defeated Shibata on Collision three weeks ago and Mark Briscoe the week before that.
Samoa Joe will compete on the show in just his second match since returning a few weeks back. He'll team with Hook against Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. Joe defeated Wayne on last week's Collision, a bout that was Joe's first since last July.
The featured match on tonight's show is AEW World Champion Jon Moxley teaming with Wheeler Yuta to take on FTR (Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler) in what is being billed as a Mid-South Street Fight.
How To Watch AEW Collision
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
What channel is AEW Collision on?
TV Channel: TNT
Where can I stream AEW Collision?
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, HBO MAX
Match Card (Announced)
Rush vs. Max Caster
Samoa Joe and Hook vs. Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian
Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners
Harley Cameron vs. Taya Valkyrie
AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty (Title Match)
FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta (Mid-South Street Fight)
Megan Bayne in action
The Beast Mortos in action
Toni Storm will be featured on the show
