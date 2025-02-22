Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Collision Preview (2/22/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & Live Stream

Chris Jericho puts his ROH World Championship on the line tonight on AEW Collision against Bandido.

Will Chris Jericho hang on to the ROH World Championship on AEW Collision?
Will Chris Jericho hang on to the ROH World Championship on AEW Collision? / All Elite Wrestling

It's a good ole' fashioned showdown Saturday night in the desert.

AEW Collision invades the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix tonight, where Chris Jericho is set to go one-on-one with Bandido with his ROH World Championship on the line.

Bandido has been rustling the branches of the Learning Tree ever since he returned from injury a few weeks back. Tonight he has the opportunity to chop it down and capture his second ROH title in the process.

The AEW Trios Championships will also be on the line Saturday as Claudio Castagnoli, Pac and Wheeler Yuta put their titles on the line against Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Angelo Parker.

New Japan Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd returns to AEW tonight when he takes on The Butcher, Julia Hart battles Queen Aminata and Hologram is in action as well!

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision in Phoenix:

AEW Collision Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

Max Caster 'Best Wrestler Alive' Open Challenge

Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

The Death Riders defend the AEW Trios Championships against Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang

Gabe Kidd vs. The Bucher

Chris Jericho defends the ROH World Championship against Bandido

SPOILERS: Tonight's show was pre-taped on Wednesday night.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

