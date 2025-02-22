AEW Collision Preview (2/22/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & Live Stream
It's a good ole' fashioned showdown Saturday night in the desert.
AEW Collision invades the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix tonight, where Chris Jericho is set to go one-on-one with Bandido with his ROH World Championship on the line.
Bandido has been rustling the branches of the Learning Tree ever since he returned from injury a few weeks back. Tonight he has the opportunity to chop it down and capture his second ROH title in the process.
The AEW Trios Championships will also be on the line Saturday as Claudio Castagnoli, Pac and Wheeler Yuta put their titles on the line against Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Angelo Parker.
New Japan Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd returns to AEW tonight when he takes on The Butcher, Julia Hart battles Queen Aminata and Hologram is in action as well!
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision in Phoenix:
AEW Collision Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
Max Caster 'Best Wrestler Alive' Open Challenge
Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos
Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata
The Death Riders defend the AEW Trios Championships against Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang
Gabe Kidd vs. The Bucher
Chris Jericho defends the ROH World Championship against Bandido
SPOILERS: Tonight's show was pre-taped on Wednesday night.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Why The Rock And Cody Rhodes Don't Need To Wrestle Each Other
Drew McIntyre Had Knee Procedure Done Before Wrestling Jimmy Uso On SmackDown
WATCH: First Look At Team Booker T vs Team Mickie James From Upcoming Episode Of WWE LFG
Captain America Director Reveals New Details Of Seth Rollins' Cut Movie Scene