AEW Collision Preview [5/22/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The last stop before AEW Double or Nothing this weekend is a special Thursday night edition of AEW Collision.
On the heels of a drama filled AEW Dynamite Wednesday night, the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico is being treated to the second half of a double header with the CEO set to headline the show.
This Sunday night Mercedes Moné will battle Jamie Hayter in the Finals of the Women's Owen Hart Cup, but tonight she'll put her TBS Championship on the line against CMLL's Reyna Isis.
AEW Collision commentator Nigel McGuinness will come off the desk tonight as he's agreed to lace up his boots one more time. The former ROH World Champion will team with Daniel Garcia to take on FTR at Double or Nothing this Sunday. That agreement becomes binding when everyone puts pen to paper on the match contract later this evening.
The Paragon have had their issues recently with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, but after coming up short in a series of matches against FTR, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong are looking to get back to their winning ways when they take on the Grizzled Young Veterans.
It's also a big night for the Don Callis Family as Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta and Josh Alexander will all be in action. Plus, days away from his AEW Continental Championship match, Speedball Mike Bailey will team with Komander to battle Rush and Dralistico.
Here's everything we know about tonight's special Thursday edition of AEW Collision in Albuquerque:
AEW Collision Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Rio Rancho Events Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: HBO Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Reyna Isis for the TBS Championship
FTR vs. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia Double or Nothing contract signing
Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
Komander & Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Rush & Dralistico
Konosuke Takeshita, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta vs. The Outrunners and Bandido
Kyle Fletcher vs. Jay Lethal
Josh Alexander vs. AR Fox
