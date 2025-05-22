AEW Collision Spoilers (5/22/25): Results For Thursday's Taped Show In New Mexico
Everything will be signed, sealed and delivered tonight on a special Thursday edition of AEW Collision.
FTR, Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness are set to kick off the show in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The quartet will put pen to paper on the contract for their tag team match at AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday night.
AEW Collision was recorded Wednesday night at the Rio Rancho Events Center after an explosive episode of Dynamite went off the air.
TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will defended her title against Reyna Isis of CMLL, the Paragon took on GYV in tag team action and the Don Callis Family was all over this show.
The following SPOILERS are courtesy of the Wrestling Observer and are limited in scope.
Match Results for AEW Collision:
FTR, Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia signed their contract for AEW Double or Nothing. As expected, this turned into a physical altercation with Nigel and Danny locking Dax and Cash in submission holds.
Konosuke Takeshita, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta defeated The Outrunners and Bandido. Lance Archer & Don Callis were on commentary for the match.
Kyle Fletcher knocked off Jay Lethal. Callis and Archer stuck around to do commentary for this match as well.
Josh Alexander beat AR Fox. And... you guessed it. Callis and Archer were on commentary.
Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly defeated Grizzled Young Veterans. Roddy got the win over Zack Gibson after a Total Elimination.
Mercedes Moné beat Reyna Isis with the Statement Make to retain her TBS Championship. Jamie Hayter was ready for a fight after the match, but security separated Moné and herself.
Mistico, Templario and Mascara Dorada knocked off Los Depredadores in a CMLL Trios Match
Komander & Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Rush & Dralistico. Bailey and Kazuchika Okada had a brief altercation after the match which saw the Continental Champion flip Speedball the finger, before getting dumped outside the ring. Bailey held up the Continental title to close the show.
