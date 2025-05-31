Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Collision Preview [5/31/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The Rainmaker will be in action Saturday night on AEW Collision when he takes on Anthony Bowens in a Continental Championship Eliminator Match.

Rick Ucchino

Kazuchika Okada at AEW Double or Nothing
Kazuchika Okada at AEW Double or Nothing / Rick Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

It's Saturday and it's time for fighting.

AEW Collision returns to its normal night and network as two spots remain open in the AEW International Championship Fatal 4-Way Match this coming Wednesday night.

Kenny Omega will defend his title against Brody King and the winners of tonight's qualifying matches during a special 4-hour Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite. Claudio Castagnoli, Komander, Máscara Dorada and Hechicero are all looking to secure their spots this evening in El Paso.

Does AEW's Five Tool Player have what it takes to topple the Rainmaker? Anthony Bowens has the biggest opportunity of his young singles career as he is set to battle Kazuchika Okada in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match.

The Don Callis Family will continue its fight with the Paragon when Konosuke Takeshita, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta take on Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Tomohiro Ishii in a trios match.

The Gates of Agony, Top Flight and LFI will all be in action tonight as well, as will Mina Shirakawa. She'll look to bounce back from her loss to AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm at Double or Nothing when she takes on Skye Blue.

Last but certainly not least, FTR will address the fine folks of Texas just days after they became the all-time winningest tag team in AEW history by defeating Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness at Double or Nothing.

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision from El Paso:

AEW Collision Start Time:

Time: Immediately following Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

AEW Collision Location:

Location: El Paso County Coliseum, El Paso, Texas

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: HBO Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Anthony Bowens in a Title Eliminator Match

4-Way International Championship Qualifying Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

4-Way International Championship Qualifying Match: Máscara Dorada vs. Hechicero

We'll hear from FTR

Don Callis Family vs Paragon and Tomohiro Ishii

Skye Blue vs Mina Shirakawa

La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Top Flight and AR Fox

Gates of Agony will be in action

