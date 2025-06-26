AEW Collision Preview [6/26/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's Thursday! You know what that means.
A special edition of AEW Collision from the ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington will hit the air at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max.
There's a big title match on the card tonight bay-bay as Adam Cole puts his TNT Championship on the line against Josh Alexander. Cole issued an open challenge for any member of the Don Collis family to come get some, and it was the former TNA World Champion who was more than happy to step up for the opportunity.
While JetSpeed appears to be next in line for an AEW World Tag Team Title match, Christian Cage is hellbent on getting Nick Wayne and himself a shot at the Hurt Syndicate. The father and 'son' duo will have the chance to get another step closer to making that a reality tonight when they face off against Big Bill and Bryan Keith.
Speaking of the tag team division, FTR will be in Washington to address The Outrunners. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have sent out an open invitation to Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd to meet them in the ring so the two teams can attempt to hash out their differences.
Kyle Fletcher will be in action tonight against Kyle O'Reilly and the women's division will be represented by Queen Aminata taking on Skye Blue. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision.
AEW Collision Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
AEW Collision Location:
Location: accesso ShoWare Center, Kent, Washington
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: HBO Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
Adam Cole (c) vs. Josh Alexander for the TNT Championship
Christian Cage & Nick Wayne vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
Brody King & Templario vs. Hechicero & Rocky Romero
Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue
Kyle O'Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher
We'll hear from FTR & Stokely
