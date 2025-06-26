Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Collision Preview [6/26/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Adam Cole will defend his TNT Championship against Josh Alexander on a special Thursday night edition of AEW Collision.

Rick Ucchino

Adam Cole
Adam Cole / Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

It's Thursday! You know what that means.

A special edition of AEW Collision from the ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington will hit the air at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max.

There's a big title match on the card tonight bay-bay as Adam Cole puts his TNT Championship on the line against Josh Alexander. Cole issued an open challenge for any member of the Don Collis family to come get some, and it was the former TNA World Champion who was more than happy to step up for the opportunity.

While JetSpeed appears to be next in line for an AEW World Tag Team Title match, Christian Cage is hellbent on getting Nick Wayne and himself a shot at the Hurt Syndicate. The father and 'son' duo will have the chance to get another step closer to making that a reality tonight when they face off against Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

Speaking of the tag team division, FTR will be in Washington to address The Outrunners. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have sent out an open invitation to Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd to meet them in the ring so the two teams can attempt to hash out their differences.

Kyle Fletcher will be in action tonight against Kyle O'Reilly and the women's division will be represented by Queen Aminata taking on Skye Blue. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision.

AEW Collision Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

AEW Collision Location:

Location: accesso ShoWare Center, Kent, Washington

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: HBO Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

Adam Cole (c) vs. Josh Alexander for the TNT Championship

Christian Cage & Nick Wayne vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

Brody King & Templario vs. Hechicero & Rocky Romero

Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher

We'll hear from FTR & Stokely

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AEW Dynamite Results (6/25/25): Ospreay And Swerve Make Huge Challenge, Young Bucks Attack Adam Page With Moxley

Athena Paying Forward What Other Promoters Once Did For Her With New All Women's Show [Exclusive]

WWE SmackDown Superstar Reportedly In Line For Significant Push

Hulk Hogan To Open New Bar Across From Historic New York Landmark

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/AEW