AEW Collision Preview (1/24/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Winter storms impacting the U.S. over the weekend changed the location of tonight's episode of Collision, but the show will still go on.
The list of men eager to regain the AEW World Championship is getting longer, and "Hangman" Adam Page wants to add himself to the mix.
On Dynamite, former AEW world champions Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, and Kenny Omega picked up decisive singles victories to put themselves back in the title hunt. Tonight, Hangman gets his chance versus Katsuyori Shibata.
Last week, Hangman and JetSpeed defeated The Opps to become the new AEW World Trios Champions. Hangman promised to take everything from Samoa Joe and The Opps. Can he defeat Shibata and inch closer to that goal, or will The Wrestler's precision and experience prove to be insurmountable?
All Elite Women
Willow Nightingale will be putting the TBS Championship on the line against Julia Hart. Nightingale has no love lost with the Triangle of Madness due to recent events, but her history with Julia Hart dates back to Dynasty 2024 when Nightingale pinned Hart to win her first TBS Championship. Will history repeat itself, or will Julia Hart write a new ending and walk out with the gold?
Her friend and AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander is focused on Thekla and the title match that awaits them on Wednesday at Dynamite. Thekla got the better of her once before and pinned the Cosmic Killer in trios action at Maximum Carnage. Before Statlander gets a chance to redeem herself against the Toxic Spider, she'll go one-on-one with Isla Dawn tonight in an eliminator match.
CMLL showcase
The CMLL World Heavyweight Championship is on the line tonight as the reigning champion, Claudio Castagnoli, defends his title against Roderick Strong. Strong defeated Hechicero in Arena Mexico last Friday at CMLL Viernes Espectacular to become the number one contender. Strong and Castagnoli have a tied singles record in AEW with one win each. Who will win the tiebreaker and represent CMLL as World Heavyweight Champion?
CMLL's Magnus will also be in action of Collision against Andrade El Idolo. Andrade's roots in CMLL and lucha libre run deep, dating back to his time wrestling under a mask as La Sombra. Andrade has been on a winning streak since making his return to AEW as a member of the Don Callis Family. Can he keep the momentum going?
Tag team tango
Before they challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships next week, the newly minted team of Mark Davis and Jake Doyle (courtesy of Don Callis) will be up against AEW's newest signees Jordan Oliver and Alec Price. Oliver and Price had a good showing versus FTR on Dynamite before eventually falling short against the champs. Will they face the same fate against the super heavyweight powerhouse team of Davis & Doyle?
Speaking of the Don Callis Family, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita are teaming up as Protoshita once again. Both men have suffered some major losses over the past month. Fletcher lost in the semifinals of the Continental Classic, and Takeshita lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 20.
Nevertheless, Protoshita's bond remains stronger than ever...seemingly stronger than their relationships with the rest of the expanding Don Callis Family. Tonight, they'll stand across the ring from the father-son team of Austin Gunn and Billy Gunn, who are teaming up for the first time since March 2024. Which team will come out on top, and if it's Protoshita, what's next for them in 2026?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
AEW Collision Card (Announced)
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata
Kris Statlander vs. Isla Dawn in an AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match
Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart for the TBS Championship
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship
Protoshita (Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita) vs. Austin Gunn & Billy Gunn
Andrade El Idolo vs. Magnus
Mark Davis & Jake Doyle vs. Jordan Oliver & Alec Price
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
MJF Offers AEW World Championship Match To A Surprising Name
Powerhouse Hobbs Officially Signs With WWE After Leaving AEW
Major Update On Will Ospreay's Recovery From Neck Surgery
Huge Update On AEW's Future Following Netflix & Warner Bros. Merger Agreement
Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling