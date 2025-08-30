AEW Collision Preview (8/16/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The third show of AEW's residency in Philadelphia's 2300 Arena takes place tonight for Collision as the fallout from Forbidden Door continues.
Much hasn't been revealed yet about tonight's card but there are a few developing stories to keep an eye on.
The Protochamp Era
At Forbidden Door, Kyle Fletcher successfully defended the TNT Championship for the second time by defeating NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi in the sold-out O2 Arena. The Don Callis Family continues to get stronger, and with Fletcher still standing tall as the face of TNT, there are no signs of slowing down anytime soon. What's next for the TNT Champion and the Don Callis Family?
Blood and Guts Bound?
For weeks, the women's division has been having a civil war of sorts. On one side is the Triangle of Madness' Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue, as well as Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. On the other side is the reluctant team of Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale joined by Queen Aminata and Harley Cameron.
After an all-star 8-woman tag team match on Forbidden Door Zero Hour and a(nother) subsequent brawl from Aminata and Thekla that ended up spilling out into the arena on the main card, a returning Jamie Hayter made the save when Queen Aminata was ambushed by Skye Blue and Julia Hart.
With the numbers even with five women on both sides, the first ever women's Blood & Guts match seems imminent. Will we finally see it come to fruition?
On The Card
Currently, the only match announced for tonight's Collision is Juice Robinson versus Big Bill in singles action. Their bad blood began during the $200,000 4-way tag match a few weeks ago and tonight they get an opportunity to finally collide one-on-one in Philadelphia.
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA
AEW Collision Card (Announced):
- Juice Robinson vs. Big Bill
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
ROH Women's Pure Title Tournament Bracket Revealed
AEW PPVs Could Reportedly Have New Streaming Home In Next Few Weeks
WWE Clash In Paris Card Officially Set Following Friday Night SmackDown
WWE SmackDown Results [8/29/25]: Sami Zayn Wins Men's United States Championship