Former Champion Returns At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025
The AEW women's division got a heavy dose of talent during the Forbidden Door PPV event on Sunday from inside the O2 Arena in the UK.
Between the Zack Sabre Jr vs. Nigel McGuinness and the AEW World Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match, a brawl broke out backstage between Queen Aminata and Thekla. Earlier in the night, both women were on opposite sided during a tag bout.
That match featured Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and Megan Bayne against Queen Aminata, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Harley Cameron. Thekla, Blue, Hart, and Bayne were victorious in the match.
The braw eventually spilled out to the O2 Arena entrance ramp. Thekla got the upper hand because Sky Blue and Julia Hart ran down to help her. In response, Jaime Hayter ran out, making her return to AEW, and saving Aminata.
MORE: Will Ospreay Issues Challenge To AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Live Audience (Exclusive)
Hayter has been away from AEW while recovering from an injury. In storyline, Thekla took Hayter out when she debuted with AEW at the end of May.
Can Jaime Hayter find her championship form again?
Jaime Hayter is a former AEW Women's World Champion, but has been forced to take time away from the ring because of three different injuries.
Prior to leaving most recently, Hayter made it to the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. She lost to the current AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone.
The crowd popped big for Hayter during her return because she's from the UK. During the AEW Forbidden Door broadcast, Tony Schiavone announced to the crowd that they were the biggest ever for pro wrestling inside the O2 Arena.
Now that Hayter is back in AEW, she'll most certainly continue and eventually end her feud with Thekla. There are numerous other matches waiting for her once that program is over.
Hayter vs. Mone in a rematch is in the cards as Mone still holds the TBS Championship. Other strong matches for Hayter include Toni Storm again, Athena, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, Willow Nightingale, and others.
