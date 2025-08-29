ROH Women's Pure Title Tournament Bracket Revealed
The ROH Women's Pure Championship Tournament is finally underway.
After being delayed for months due to injuries within the Ring of Honor women's division, AEW/ROH GM Tony Khan released the official tournament bracket to crown the inaugural ROH Women's Pure Champion ahead of tonight's Death Before Dishonor.
The first quarterfinal will take place on tonight's PPV on HonorClub, with Queen Aminata facing off with Taya Valkyrie in Philadelphia's 2300 Arena.
The other quarterfinals are: Deonna Purrazzo versus Shane Taylor Promotions' Trish Adora, Billie Starkz versus CMLL's Olympia, and Serena Deeb versus Yuka Sakazaki. The dates of the remaining quarterfinal matches have yet to be announced.
ROH Pure Title History
The Men's Pure Title was established in 2004 before being retired in 2006. The title was revived in 2020 with six champions since its return. The Pure Title has historically been used to highlight some of the most technically proficient wrestlers in the world, with names such as Bryan Danielson, Nigel McGuinness, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, and Katsuyori Shibata as previous titleholders. The current Men's Pure Champion Lee Moriarty is the longest reigning champion in the title's history, reaching 400 days as champion today.
All tournament matches will be conducted under Pure Rules, which according to Ring of Honor are:
- Each wrestler has three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls.
- After a wrestler exhausts his rope breaks, submission and pin attempts on or under the ropes by his opponent are considered legal.
- No closed-fist punches to the face permitted.
- Open-handed slaps or chops to the face are permitted.
- Punches to the rest of the body are allowed, excluding low blows.
- The first use of a closed fist to the face receives a warning.
- The second use of a closed fist to the face results in disqualification.
- The title can change hands via disqualification and countout.
- Outside interference will result in automatic termination from the roster for the wrestler that interferes.
- If a title match reaches its time limit without a winner being declared, the winner is decided by a panel of three judges.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
ROH Death Before Dishonor Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
AEW PPVs Could Reportedly Have New Streaming Home In Next Few Weeks
Rikishi's KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy Hemorrhaging Students After Raja Jackson Incident
WWE SmackDown Spoilers [8/29/25]: New Champion Crowned in Lyon, France!