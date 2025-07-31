AEW Collision Preview (7/30/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Wrestling On FanNation

Tonight's special Thursday night Collision concludes a successful 3-week residency in Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.

In the main event, Kyle Fletcher will finally get his one-on-one match for the TNT Championship when he challenges Dustin Rhodes in a Chicago Street Fight. Fletcher was supposed to face Adam Cole for the TNT Championship at All In Texas, but Cole's unfortunate injury caused the match to be changed to a 4-way, which Rhodes ended up winning in his home state of Texas.

Anything goes in a street fight, and both Fletcher and Rhodes have backup if needed: Fletcher with the support of the Don Callis Family, and Rhodes being co-champions with Sammy Guevara and the Von Erichs.

ROH World Tag Team, ROH World 6-Man, and AEW TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes last week on Collision. / All Elite Wrestling

We'll also see the continuation of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. Gates of Agony will face Brodido (Brody King & ROH World Champion Bandido) in a quarterfinal match, while FTR faces the Bang Bang Gang's Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson in a semifinal match after advancing past the first round. The winner of the tournament will face the Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door London. Who will face the Young Bucks in the second semifinal?

Over in the women's division, Willow Nightingale finally gets her wish granted for a match with Thekla, who has recently aligned herself with Julia Hart and Skye Blue as the Triangle of Darkness. Also, in action will be Willow's friend-turned-tag team partner-turned-enemy, Kris Statlander.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision Tonight:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL

AEW Collision Card (Announced):

Dustin Rhodes vs Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight for the TNT Championship

Gates of Agony vs Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) in the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal

FTR vs Bang Bang Gang in the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal

Willow Nightingale vs Thekla

Kris Statlander in action

