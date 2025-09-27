AEW Collision Preview (9/27/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The fallout from All Out continues on Collision in Huntington, West Virginia.
TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher looks to bounce back from his failed challenge for the AEW Men's World Championship in Toronto and add some more successful defenses to his reign as the face of TNT. On Wednesday, he laid down a challenge to The Conglomeration's Hologram for Dynamite's 6th anniversary next week in a match that places his TNT title on the line against Hologram's undefeated streak.
Before he gets to Dynamite, he'll have to get through Komander, who is making his return to the ring after being out of action for months with an injury. He'll answer Fletcher's open challenge tonight for the TNT title. Will the champ secure his third successful TNT tile defense, or will Komander return with a few tricks up his sleeve?
Jamie Hayter's rivalry with Thekla has only deepened since Thekla sacrificed herself in the AEW Women's World title 4-way at All Out to ensure that Hayter wouldn't claim victory. As a result, Hayter called out Thekla's faction, the Triangle of Madness and told them to send one of their members to Collision to face her one-on-one. Julia Hart answered the challenge.
Will Hayter continue her revenge tour or with Hart and the Triangle of Madness' number advantage prove too difficult to overcome?
After wrestling legend Jerry Lynn urged the men formerly known as The Acclaimed to reunite, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster will try their hand at tag team chemistry once again, teaming up for the first time in months to take on Lee Johnson and Blake Christian of the Swirl. The tension betwen the former tag team partners continues to boil over.
Will they be able to put a lid on it long enough to get back to their winning ways?
Eddie Kingston returned at All Out after well over a year away from the ring. He defeated Big Bill in a fairly quick fashion and was attacked after the match by Bill's tag team partner, Bryan Keith. Making the save was another fellow New Yorker, HOOK. Tonight, the Mad King and HOOK will join forces as a tag team to take on Bill and Keith.
Will Kingston continue his undefeated streak since his return, or will the more experienced tag team of Big Bill and Bryan Keith come out on top?
Rounding out the action on Collision is the Death Riders in trios action. Daniel Garcia, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli will face Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Daddy Magic. With Moxley just days removed from a brtual coffin match with Darby Allin with an I Quit match on the books for WrestleDream, Moxley will have to keep an eye out for a potential appearance from Allin.
Perhaps the biggest storyline of this match will be Daniel Garcia standing across the ring from his (former?) friend and mentor, Daddy Magic, as a Death Rider. Backstage and on commentary, Daddy Magic has been vocal about his disappointment with Garcia joining Mox's ranks. Despite this, Garcia has ignored him at every turn.
Will Daddy Magic be able to make Garcia see reason, or can we expect the Red Death Rider to permanently silence his mentor?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Marshall Health Network Arena, Huntington, WV
AEW Collision Card (Announced):
Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander in a TNT Championship Open Challenge match
Max Caster & Anthony Bowens vs. Swirl (Lee Johnson & Blake Christian)
Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart
Hook & Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
Death Riders (Daniel Garcia, Jon Moxley, & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, & Daddy Magic
