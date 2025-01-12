AEW Collision Results [01/11/25]: Mariah May Bests Harley Cameron In Hot Girl Graps
Saturday Night's alright for fighting and there was plenty of that at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia during AEW Collision.
Rated FTR and the Learning Tree traded blows on multiple occasions throughout the night as their budding rivalry opened and closed the show.
AEW Women's Champion Mariah May faced a more than game Harley Cameron in a Saturday night edition of Hot Girl Graps as the the Death Riders were in action against the Outrunners.
Daniel Garcia also put his TNT Championship on the line against Katsuyori Shibata. Here's everything you might have missed on the 01/11 edition of AEW Collision:
- Cope defeats Big Bill via submission. The big red wood may have come up short Saturday night, but he had a heck of a showing. Big Bill was hit with an Impaler DDT and a spear but he kicked out at two, much to the surprise of Cope and Chris Jericho who was on commentary for the match. The Rated R Superstar then went below the belt with a boot after the ref got turned around. Cope hit another spear to chop the red wood down and then took a page out of Jon Moxley's book by dropping some elbows and then locking in a bulldog choke. Big Bill eventually passed out to give Cope the win.
- Jericho and Bryan Keith attacked Cope after the match, but FTR rushed the ring to make the save. An all out brawl broke out but a swarm of security personnel put a stop to things before the fight got too out of hand. Tony Khan then informed Tony Schiavone that all other members of Rated FTR and the Learning Tree will be barred from ringside when Jericho faces Dax Harwood later in the night.
- Hangman Adam Page challenged Christopher Daniels to a Texas Death Match next Saturday on Maximum Carnage Collision in Cincinnati, OH.
- Pac defeated Komander via submission. The Bastard finished off an action packed contest by getting his knees up on a 450 splash attempt from the ROH World Television Champion. Pac then smoothly transitioned into the Brutalizer and Komander had no choice but to tap out. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta made their way to the ring to inflict even more punishment on one of AEW's rising stars, but The Outrunners came down to make the save.
- Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum received a heck of a pop from the Athens crowd as they immediately took the fight to the Death Riders. These two teams were scheduled to face each other anyway, so the ref called for the bell and the match was on.
- The Death Riders defeated the Outrunners. Turbo Floyd nearly won this match on several occasions, but he just could not keep Wheeler Yuta down, no matter how many cradles he trapped him inside. Claudio then took matters into his own hands and delivered a Gut Wrench Superplex to Floyd before he sent Wheeler flying through the air with the Rocket Launcher for the win.
- Powerhouse Hobbs once again promises to make Jon Moxley his 'b---' this Wednesday at Maximum Carnage. Hobbs said there's nothing that Mox can do to him stop as he's already overcome far worse in his life. He's going to walk out of Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati with the AEW World Championship.
- Mariah May defeated Harley Cameron in Hot Girl Graps. The AEW Women's Champion may have escaped with a victory, but she certainly felt the wrath of Cameron. The Athens crowd was fully behind Harley as she controlled a majority of the closing sequence, but Mariah was able to connect on a stiff knee to the face to stun Cameron. She then hit Storm Zero and scored the three count.
- Brody King defeated Trevor Blackwell. A straight up squash match that Julia Hart watched on with great enjoyment. Afterward King told Lexy Nair that it's a confusing time for the House of Black, giving some credence to the recent Malakai Black rumors. Adam Copeland then interrupted their conversation. He told Brody that he has a ton of respect for him and that it's time for him to step up and lead the House of Black.
- Christopher Daniels accepted Hangman Adam Page's challenge for a Texas Death Match at Maximum Carnage Collision.
- Daniel Garcia defeated Katsuyori Shibata to retain his TNT Championship. Commentary said that Garcia had not gotten to the arena until late in the day. He had to change into his gear during his Lyft ride over from the Atlanta airport. Danny still put on a heck of a performance against Shibata and bested the Wrestler with a jack knife cover to squeak out the victory.
- Chris Jericho defeated Dax Harwood. The ROH World Champion brought his Championship title belt into the fray toward the end of the bout. He clocked Dax with the belt after giving the ref a thumb to the eye. Jericho went for a cover but Dax kicked out a two. The Nueve then nailed Harwood with the Judias Affect Elbow for the win.
- All Hell broke loose after the match as the Learning Tree, Rated FTR, the Death Riders and the Outrunners all hit the ring and massive brawl was on.
- Jon Moxley snuck into the ring amid the chaos and blasted Adam Copeland with a chair. He set Cope up for the dreaded Con-Chair-To, but Powerhouse Hobbs came down to the ring to confront the AEW World Champion. Mox ran from the ring, leaving his challenger to take out both Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. He slammed Yuta through the announcers desk to close the show.
