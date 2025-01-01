AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen Preview (01/01/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
To kick off the first pro wrestling show of 2025 in the United States, a live edition of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, NC. The show will be simulcast on TBS and its streaming debut on Max.
It is a special edition titled, "Fight For The Fallen", with proceeds going to victims of Hurricane Helene. The main event of the show is a six-man tag team match as North Carolina natives Adam Copeland, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Hardwood take on Death Rider members Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli,, and AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley.
The bout came about after Moxley won a four-way over "Hangman" Adam Page, Jay White, and Orange Cassidy at Saturday's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event. The Death Riders were beating down White when FTR came down for the save. But they stopped on the aisle way and waited for a returning Adam Copeland came down, and they proceeded to thwart off the heel stable. Copeland proceeded to issue a challenge to The Death Riders and let Moxley know he's coming for the title.
Also on the show, two participants of the Worlds End will lock horns as Cassidy and Page go one-on-one. And Then Hurt Syndicate takes on The Acclaimed and Jeff Jarrett will be making a special announcement regarding his career.
Here is everything you need to know about this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.
Match Card (Announced):
Adam Copeland and FTR vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Orange Cassidy
The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed
Jeff Jarrett speaks about his wrestling career
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
What channel is AEW Dynamite on?
TV Channel: TBS
Where can I stream AEW Dynamite?
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV
