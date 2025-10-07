AEW Dynamite Preview (10/7/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
All Elite Wrestling returns home to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida tonight for a special Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite,
One-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Samoa Joe, will stand face-to-face with the Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page ahead of their world title clash at WrestleDream.
Last week, Joe made it clear that Hangman Page has never beaten him, and the champion was willing to offer the former world champion a title shot after receiving help from The Opps several times over the past few months.
Mercedes Moné will wrestle in Daily's Place tonight for the first time, holding an open challenge for the TBS Championship mere days before she's set to break the record for the longest TBS Championship reign in AEW history.
Before she challenges for her tenth title this weekend, she said she wants to wrestle someone from Florida on Dynamite, which has spurred many theories on who her opponent could be. Who will be the next challenger to try to stop the Moné train?
In round two of the Battle of the Kyles, the TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher will put his title on the line against The Conglomeration's Kyle O'Reilly. O'Reilly is seeking justice for his teammates after Hologram's unfortunate injury and Orange Cassidy being cheated out of his own TNT title opportunity last week?
Will the older Kyle be successful in his efforts, or will the strength of the younger Kyle (and the Don Callis Family) be too much to overcome?
Speaking of the Don Callis Family, two of their top members will be active on tonight's card in a Double Jeopardy Eliminator Match. Konosuke Takeshita and AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada will attempt to put their growing differences to the side as they team up to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Brodido.
If Okada and Takeshita win, they'll earn a shot at the tag titles, and if Brody King or Bandido picks up a fall over their opponents, they'll earn a shot at Okada's Unified title. Bandido is admittedly walking into this match at less than 100% after hurting his shoulder in a successful ROH World Championship defense last Friday in CMLL's Arena Mexico against Don Callis Family member, Hechicero.
Can Okada and Takeshita get along long enough to earn a chance at becoming tag team champions, or will Brodido's brotherhood and teamwork be enough to keep them at bay?
The disdain shared by The Hurt Syndicate and The Demand has persisted for weeks. The two teams faced off at All Out with Ricochet and GOA securing the victory, but that still wasn't enough to calm the bad blood on both sides.
Tonight, their ongoing war is settled in a more unconventional setting with a Street Fight on AEW's home turf of Daily's Place. Can The Hurt Syndicate get their win back? Will The Demand continue to demolish everything (and everyone) in their path?
Reigniting one of AEW's defining early rivalries, Pac will once again clash with Orange Cassidy, with both of their respective factions banned from ringside.
That's not the only Death Riders vs. The Conglomeration matchup on the card. In the third bout of their acclaimed match series that began in G1 Climax 29 in 2019, Jon Moxley will go one-on-one with The Conglomeration's Tomohiro Ishii tonight on Title Tuesday.
Having a happier reunion tonight is Jurassic Express, who will be in tag team action for the first time since 2022. Daily's Place was crucial to their original development as a team. Will Title Tuesday be the start of another great chapter in the story of Jack Perry and Luchasaurus?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
Hangman Adam Page & Samoa Joe Face-To-Face
Mercedes Moné TBS Championship Open Challenge
Kyle Fletcher vs. Kyle O' Reilly in a TNT Championship Match
Brodido vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita in a Double Jeopardy Eliminator Match
The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, & MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona, & Bishop Kaun) in a Street Fight
Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Pac vs. Orange Cassidy
Jurassic Express In Action
