AEW Dynamite Preview (4/23/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
This week's edition of AEW Dynamite will air live from the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The show comes on the heels of a very entertaining edition of Dynamite last week, dubbed "Spring BreakThru." That show featured some of the best matches of any wrestling promotion over the last week, including an excellent Mercedes Mone vs. Athena bout, as well as Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita.
How does AEW plan to follow-up such an excellent outing seven days ago?
This week's show is light on announced matches so far. The Young Bucks will wrestle for the first time on Dynamite since October 30th of last year, taking on Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey in what should be a terrific match.
In fact, the Bucks haven't wrestled at all since a February 11th match at NJPW's New Beginning In Osaka event. The Young Bucks lost the NJPW Tag Team Championships to Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito on that show.
Elsewhere on the card, the women's Owen Hart Tournament gets closer to its conclusion as Jamie Hayter takes on Kris Statlander. The winner will face Mercedes Mone in the finals at next month's Double or Nothing PPV event.
Plus, we'll get an appearance from FTR following their recent one week "suspension" that was announced on last week's Dynamite.
Here's everything you need to know about AEW Dynamite tonight:
AEW Dynamite Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana
How to Watch AEW Dynamite:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter
The Young Bucks vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight
FTR return from their suspension
Master P is attending the show
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Randy Orton Shocked By How Much Fans Paid For WrestleMania 41 Tickets
WWE Officially Retires Championship Following WrestleMania 41
Becky Lynch Turns On Lyra Valkyria After Dropping Women's Tag Titles On WWE Raw
John Cena, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Fuel Most Successful WrestleMania In WWE History