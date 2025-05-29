AEW Dynamite Results (5/28/25): Toni Storm & Mercedes Moné Come Face-to-Face
Toni Storm believes that Mercedes Moné truly is the greatest of all-time, but unfortunately for the CEO, the AEW Women's Champion is TIMELESS!
Storm came face-to-face with the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Champion Wednesday night on Dynamite, or as Mercedes referred to herself, the Beyonce of professional wrestling. It was the first time these two powerhouses had spoken to each other since Moné stepped foot in AEW well over a year ago.
Toni had just one question. What took so long?
As the top two stars in the AEW Women's Division started off on their collision course for All In Texas, Storm realized that she's not all that different from her next challenger. They both started in the business at a young age. They struggled on the independent scene before finding success on the grand stage.
They were given trophies and flowers, but they left if all behind to follow their hearts and found exactly who they were supposed to be in All Elite Wrestling.
Storm did notice one major difference between them. While Mercedes wants to win all the titles, she has only ever needed one. Toni has lived, bled and died for the AEW Women's Championship and the Moné Train is going to have to ride deep into the Toni Tunnel if Mercedes wants to take it away from her in 45 days.
At the end of their exchange, Mercedes offered a handshake to the champion. Toni accepted, but then swooped in to give Moné a sniff and then kissed her hand. That triggered the CEO to attack, but Storm countered. She went for a Storm Zero, but Mercedes was able to duck out of the ring.
Both ladies would stare each other down and exchange their signature dances as the main event segment came to a close.
Here's everything you may have missed on Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite from El Paso, Texas.
Full AEW Dynamite match and segment results:
Hangman Adam Page opened the show. He thanked Will Ospreay for giving him the fight of his life at AEW Double or Nothing and for reminding him why he became a pro wrestler in the first place. He also claimed that Ospreay dispelled any doubt's that Hangman had about his ability to carry the company into the future.
Page said he could talk all night about how much winning the Owen Hart Cup means to him, but he must now move forward. He must turn his focus toward the AEW World Championship, which has been locked away in a briefcase for the past seven months.
With fire and passion, Page vowed that he would win the title from Jon Moxley at All In Texas in seven weeks. He'll win it, free it from the briefcase and hold it high above his head. Hangman promised to carry it and defend it with every ounce of his his being.
Swerve Strickland marched down to the ring with a purpose. He asked Hangman point blank if he had anything to do with the Young Bucks screwing him out of the AEW Title at Dynasty. Page said if he wanted to cost Swerve, he would have done the deed himself. He would have done it straight to his face, because he's done it before. He even claimed that he thought about helping him that night. Swerve said he was full of shit.
Will Ospreay then came down to the ring and asked both men to put their differences aside. The Aerial Assassin said that the fans are starting to believe in them again and they have one shot to rescue the AEW World Championship. Ospreay said they just need to work together. Swerve slapped the mic out of his hand and stormed off. Hangman said he'd never accept Strickland's help and walked out himself.
AEW World Champion Jox Moxley, Gabe Kidd & Marina Shafir defeated Mark Briscoe, Speedball Mike Bailey & Willow Nightingale in a Mixed Trios Match. Briscoe nearly scored a major victory over Mox on multiple occasions, but Jon was able to get the upper hand after Claudio Castagnoli and Komander got involved in the fight. He locked Briscoe in the bulldog choke and he passed out as Kidd and Shafir held Bailey and Willow down so they couldn't break up the submission hold.
We heard from Ricochet in a pre-recorded promo segment. He said that he's surveyed the landscape of AEW, and between the Death Riders, The Opps, The Don Callis Family and others, he realized that he's going to need some backup to help him along in his quest for gold. Ricochet said he was going to start the search for the right "crew" to join him.
Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford defeated Harley Cameron & Anna Jay in a No DQ Tag Team Match. Both Harley and Anna got busted open in this one. Cameron was dropped face first onto the steel ring steps by Bayne and blood immediately began to run down from her nose. She would continue to fight, but ultimately got dropped with a Doomsday Device that gave the win to Bayne and Ford.
2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Champion Mercedes Moné arrived to the arena a little late, but nevertheless in style.
The Opps destroyed The Frat House in a quick Trios Match. Powerhouse Hobbs did a bulk of the work, including a series of spinebusters to the pledges, but he dropped Cole Karter with one to win the match.
Jamie Hayter requested time with Renee Paquette to discuss her loss at Double or Nothing, but she barely got a word in before she was taken out by a debuting Thekla.
The TNT Championship Match between Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher ended in a no contest after Josh Alexander attacked Cole during the bout. With Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong not available to come to the aid of their friend, the assault continued until Brody King made his way to the ring to make the save.
Brody King defeated Josh Alexander to qualify for the Fyter Fest Fatal 4-Way for the AEW International Championship. This was meat madness at its finest with Alexander getting busted open after he hit King with a German suplex bridge pinning combination. King would kick out, and much to the chagrin of Don Callis on commentary, Brody hit the
AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and TBS Champion Mercedes Moné closed the show with their promo segment. Details of which were written out above.
