AEW Files 'AEW Spring Breakthru' Trademark Request
AEW filed for an interesting new trademark on Friday, March 7th.
The trademark filing was for the title "AEW Spring Breakthru." The description with the filing reads as follows:
"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling."
MORE: AEW Collision Preview (3/8/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & Live Stream
While The Takedown on SI can't confirm the exact purpose for the new trademark, it is worth noting that the company has often given episodes of television special names in the past. We've seen AEW Dynamite dubbed Fight For The Fallen, Winter Is Coming, Quake By The Lake, and many others.
Could this be a trademark for an upcoming edition of Dynamite or Collision? Stay tuned.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
How To Watch AEW Revolution 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
AEW Revolution Predictions: Will Timeless Toni Storm Or Mariah May Get Their Hollywood Ending?
Toni Storm And Mariah May Brawl At Queen Of The Ring Movie Premiere