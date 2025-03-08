Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Files 'AEW Spring Breakthru' Trademark Request

Does AEW have a potential beach-themed show on the horizon?

AEW-All Elite Wrestling

AEW filed for an interesting new trademark on Friday, March 7th.

The trademark filing was for the title "AEW Spring Breakthru." The description with the filing reads as follows:

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling."

While The Takedown on SI can't confirm the exact purpose for the new trademark, it is worth noting that the company has often given episodes of television special names in the past. We've seen AEW Dynamite dubbed Fight For The Fallen, Winter Is Coming, Quake By The Lake, and many others.

Could this be a trademark for an upcoming edition of Dynamite or Collision? Stay tuned.

Ryan Droste has been a writer and media personality in the sports and entertainment space for over two decades. He has written for a variety of outlets, including CBS Interactive, SEScoops, SBNation, Entrepreneur, and many others. Additionally, Ryan is the host of Top Rope Nation, a weekly podcast. Follow Ryan on X and Instagram: @ryandroste

