Toni Storm & Mariah May Brawl At AEW All In: London Celebration (VIDEO)
The best storyline heading into All In has been the AEW Women's Championship Match between Toni Storm and Mariah May. Once friends, now bitter enemies, Storm and May have continued to raise the stakes for their match on Sunday night. On Saturday, the competitors raised the stakes even higher after a brawl at the All In London Celebration.
MORE: Mariah May Wins Owen Hart Cup–And Turns on Toni Storm
Check out a video of the brawl below.
There was no watching for the show as Storm literally stormed the stage barefoot and attacked May from behind. In a scene straight out of a buildup for Jake Paul's fight, Storm and May pulled hair and attempted to toss chairs at one another. No one can question if this match has a great story to back it up.
MORE: AEW All In 2024 Will Be A Celebration Of Women's Wrestling
Two of the biggest matches on the card for All In will feature four of the biggest names in women's wrestling. The story of Storm and May has been the highlight of Dynamite for the last two months, and their match tomorrow doesn't even have to be the end of their story.
