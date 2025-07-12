Wrestling On FanNation

Samoa Joe Gets Stretchered Out Of The Ring To Open AEW All In 2025

Samoa Joe left AEW All in with an injury.

Samoa Joe and The Opps retained the AEW World Trios Championships to open the AEW All In 2025 PPV event in Texas on Saturday afternoon, but the celebration of the victory turned to misery.

As Joe and The Opps held up their titles in the ring, The Death Riders who just were defeated attacked from behind. Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd dropped Joe and Katsuyori Shibata in the ring. Outside the ring, Wheeler Yuta hit numerous chairshots to the the back of Powerhouse Hobbs.

With The Opps incapacitated, Claudio Castagnoli wrapped a steel chair around the neck of Joe. Claudio then stomped on the chair to injure not only Joe's throat, but his neck as well. The Death Riders left the ring soon after the attack, but Joe laid motionless with the chair still wrapped around his neck.

Once Hobbs and Shibata were physically able to tend to Joe, they did along with the AEW medical team. Joe was then loaded up on a stretcher and rolled out of the ring inside Globe Life Field.

Joe hit his Muscle Buster on Yuta and made the cover to win the match. At this time there is no official update on the status of Joe ahead of the AEW World Championship Texas Death Match later in the night between Adam Page and Death Rider leader, Jon Moxley.

