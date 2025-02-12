Dustin Rhodes Is Trying To Purchase The Rights To His WCW Theme Song
Dustin Rhodes wants his WCW theme song back.
Since Rhodes joined AEW in 2019, he's used a theme song created by the AEW music team, dubbed "The Natural."
In an interview yesterday, Rhodes revealed on the Battleground podcast that he knows when and who he wants to wrestle for his retirement match and that he hopes to use his old WCW theme song.
While he didn't reveals specifics on who, Rhodes said:
"I have had this planned the last couple of years of who I want to finish up with. That's going to take place in three years. It's going to be tough to step away. By no means am I anywhere on Sting's level, but I want that same kind of out. I think I've earned it."- Dustin Rhodes
He also went on to discuss using his WCW theme song for the match, and revealed that he's actively trying to acquire the rights to the music.
"I kind of just want to, I’ve come full circle and I want to be ‘The Natural.’ On my last match, I want my old theme from the WCW days. I’m trying to purchase the rights right now for it because it’s very memorable music.”- Dustin Rhodes
