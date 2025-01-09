Powerhouse Hobbs Wins Casino Gauntlet Match To Earn AEW World Championship Match
Powerhouse Hobbs has earned the biggest opportunity of his professional wrestling career after winning Wednesday night's Casino Gauntlet Match on AEW Dynamite.
Hobbs outlasted some of the best that call All Elite Wrestling home to become the No. 1 Contender for Jon Moxley's title, including Hangman Adam Page, Jay White, Ricochet, Adam Cole, Jeff Jarrett and Kyle O'Reilly. Hobbs blasted O'Reilly with a massive spinebuster to pick up the victory.
After the match, Renee Paquette spoke to Hobbs in the ring. He told the Clarksville, TN crowd that it was Moxley that brought him to AEW, but next Wednesday he's going to make Mox his 'b----!"
Powerhouse Hobbs may the utmost confidence in himself but he will be heading into his first AEW Championship Match as the road underdog. Maximum Carnage takes place in Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, OH.
Since joining All Elite Wrestling, Mox has never lost a match in the Queen City with victories over Minoru Suzuki, Hangman Adam Page and Big Bill. And those came before the Death Riders were watching his back.
