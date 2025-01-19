Major Championship Match Announced For AEW Dynamite
The AEW World Tag Team Championships will be on the line during Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.
During this week's AEW Collision, MVP challenged Private Party to a title match on behalf of Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley -- two members of his Hurt Syndicate faction. The Hurt Syndicate defeated Private Party and Mark Briscoe on last week's episode Maximum Carnage edition of the show. The match was later made official.
Private Party defeated The Young Bucks to become tag champions at the Fright Night episode of AEW Dynamite on October 30. Bobby Lashley made his debut for AEW in November and defeated Swerve Strickland in his first PPV match for the company at AEW Full Gear.
MORE: Adam Copeland: AEW Fight for the Fallen Offers Escape For Devastated Hurricane Victims [Exclusive]
This week's AEW Dynamite will also feature Adam Copeland vs. PAC, a face-to-face meeting in the ring between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, a match between Samoa Joe and Patriarchy member, Nick Wayne, and much more.
