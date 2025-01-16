Samoa Joe Returns On Maximum Carnage Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe is back.
The former AEW World Champion returned to the company on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite after the Hook vs. Christian Cage match ended in a disqualification.
Hook had Cage on the ropes until other members of The Patricarchy got involved on Cage's behalf. Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian attacked Hook, which prompted the referee from ringing the bell. Even though the match ended, Cage, Wayne, and Sabian continued their attack.
They were about to use a steel chair to brake Hook's angle before Taz stood up from the announce table and was about to intervene, but Samoa Joe ran to the ring instead. Joe cleared the ring and then helped Hook to his feet.
Hook and Cage have been at odds since Hook discovered that Cage was the one that put his father, Taz, into the hospital. Hook started the action early and attacked Cage before he even got to the ring.
Joe and Hook started teaming in the Spring of 2024. Both feuded with The Learning Tree, which culminated in a match between Chris Jericho and Joe. In that match, a Stampede Street Fight, Jericho drove Joe through a wall with a forklift.
Joe hadn't been seen in AEW since then.
