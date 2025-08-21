Major Change Made To AEW World Championship Match At Forbidden Door
The rivalry between Adam Page and MJF reached a new level on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and that led to a major change to their AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door on Sunday.
Adam Page hit the ring this week on Dynamite to cut a promo ahead of his title defense against MJF at Forbidden Door. Page called MJF a coward for attacking him from behind last week on the show and demanded that he meet him in the ring.
Instead, MJF found a video camera backstage and piped in his response on the big screen. MJF and Ricochet had found Mark Briscoe and tied him to chair. MJF told Page that he outsmarted him last week and that he had a list of demands this week. Those demands impacted the world championship match against Page on Sunday.
First, MJF said that he wanted Page to agree to the championship changing hands via a disqualification. Second, the championship could change hands on a count out. The third was that MJF would not need to cash-in his earned opportunity at the world title in order for the match to take place.
A fiery consequence for Adam Page
The kicker in this MJF ultimatum to Page involved the injured and prone Mark Briscoe. MJF told Page that if he didn't accept those demands, he'd set Mark Briscoe on fire. MJF proceeded to pour gasoline all over Briscoe. As MJF lit a lighter, Page agreed to the terms.
Adam Page won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at All In earlier this summer. Earlier this year and before he was champion, Page defeated MJF in a singles match at the AEW Revolution PPV.
MORE: Will Ospreay Confirms He'll Be Having Surgery After AEW Forbidden Door
MJF has been hot for a championship match against Page since Page won the title. MJF earned an opportunity at the world title by winning the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In, but he hasn't wanted to use that contract to get the match with Page.
Last week on Dynamite, Page goaded MJF into using it to secure his match and he did.
AEW Forbidden Door airs live on PPV from inside the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. Other announced matches for the show incldue a Lights Out Cage Match between Team Will Ospreay and Team Jon Moxley, Toni Storm vs. Athena for the AEW Women's World Championship, Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship, and more.
