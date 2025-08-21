Will Ospreay Confirms He'll Be Having Surgery After AEW Forbidden Door
The AEW Forbidden Door 2025 PPV event on Sunday may be the last time fans see Will Ospreay for a while.
In his show opening promo during Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, Ospreay admitted that he was in for a long road because of his health and that he might not be the same Will Ospreay after Forbidden Door.
Ospreay told the Scotland crowd that he would soon have to undergo surgery and that he was going to leave it all in the ring at Forbidden Door in an effort to extract revenge on Jon Moxley. Ospreay said that if he was going to have a scalpel open him up after the match, that he wanted to take a piece of Jon Moxley with him.
Because of Ospreay's injury, he said that AEW did not clear him for a match at Forbidden Door. Ospreay said that for that reason, the match is a Lights Out Match inside a Steel Cage would be unsanctioned.
Ospreay said that whatever happens at Forbidden Door is all his responsibility. Ospreay said that he was willing to face the risks that come along with wrestling in the match.
AEW Forbidden Door Lights Out Cage Match about revenge
The match in question is a Lights Out Cage Match between Team Ospreay, which features Ospreay, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi, against The Death Riders and The Young Bucks.
The match is a result of a rivalry between Ospreay and The Death Riders that started prior to All In earlier this summer. At All In, The Death Riders took Ospreay out by injuring his neck, which is the storyline reason for Ospreay's injury.
AEW Forbidden Door 2025 airs live from London on Sunday afternoon. Other announced matches for the show include Adam Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. Athena for the AEW Women's World Championship, Kyle Fletcher vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the TNT Championship, the reunion of Christian Cage and Adam Copeland against Kip Sabian and Killswitch, and much more.
