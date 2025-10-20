Wrestling On FanNation

MVP Lashes Out Against Dirt Sheets And Pro Wrestling Media

MVP breaks silence on backstage heat with Mike Bailey.

Zack Heydorn

MVP gives a candid response when asked why he left WWE
MVP gives a candid response when asked why he left WWE / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

MVP likes to hurt people as part of The Hurt Syndicate, but isn't a fan of pro wrestling dirt sheets.

The current AEW star lashed out against dirt sheets and pro wrestling media during his recent Marking Out Podcast. MVP responded to reports of heat between him and Mike Bailey on the show. Not only did he shoot down the reports, but he openly took shots at those who reported the news.

"At no point did I ever say that I dislike Speedball Mike Bailey," MVP said. "I don’t have an issue with Speedball. We work together, we see each other, we shake hands, and we keep it moving like there’s no issue there. I don’t have any problems with any of the talent that I work with at AEW. Mike Bailey’s one of the nicest guys around."

After setting the record straight on his relationship with Bailey in AEW, MVP opened up on the dirt sheets and wrestling media that he says fabricated that news.

"That’s bullsh*t. Just straight bullsh*t. I’ve never been a fan of the dirt sheets. And there's a reason that they've been historically called the dirt sheets. You're getting the dirt. And my personal opinion is that these people are leeches on my profession."

MVP

He continued:

"I don't have any respect for that dirt sheet gossip because, overwhelmingly, what I see being reported, it's just not true. And I'm not going to spend much more time addressing it because I'm a professional. And what happens in the locker room and what happens in the office should stay in the locker room in the office."

MVP (h/t Wrestlepurist)

MVP has been with AEW since 2024. He's not only become a regular television act for the company, but he also reformed a very successful WWE faction of his in AEW.

MVP finds business success with The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

The Hurt Syndicate
All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

MVP was the leader of The Hurt Business in WWE. That faction held tag team gold, but also world championship gold in WWE.

In AEW, MVP brought back the group that comprises Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. In WWE, the group also included Cedric Alexander. Since joining AEW, The Hurt Syndicate have been AEW World Tag Team Champions.

This past weekend at the AEW WrestleDream PPV event, The Hurt Syndicate avenged a Dynamite loss last week. MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin defeated The Demand — a group made up of Ricochet and Gates of Agony.

This week on AEW Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate will challenge The Opps for the AEW World Trios Championships.

Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.

