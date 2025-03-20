New Number One Contender For AEW International Championship Crowned On AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega has a new number one contender for his AEW International Championship.
In fact, Omega has two number one contenders. This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured the finals of the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament. The finals featured a fatal four-way match between Mark Davis, Orange Cassidy, Mike Bailey, and Ricochet, with the winner facing Omega for the title.
Both Bailey and Ricochet won the match because they both pinned Davis at the same time. Now, Omega will face Bailey and Ricochet in a triple threat match at AEW Dynasty on April 6.
Kenny Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita to become the AEW International Champion at the Revolution PPV earlier this month. On last week's Dynamite, Omega said he wanted to make sure to keep the championship international and only challenge the absolute best.
AEW Dynasty will air live on PPV from Philadelphia on April 6. The only other announced match for that show at this time is Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley or Cope for the AEW World Championship.
Strickland defeated Ricochet at Revolution to become number one contender for that title.
This week on Dynamite Moxley will defend the world title against Cope in a street fight.
