Darby Allin Reveals What Allows Him To Heal Faster And Cut His Injury Recovery Time
Darby Allin wrestles a rough, dangerous, but exciting style in AEW and the former TNT Champion credits a special lifestyle choice that allows him to recover quickly to keep the style up.
In an interview with Fightful's Down Under the Ring, Allin spoke about how being straight edge allows his body to recover quickly.
“Oh, absolutely,” Darby Allin said of his straight edge lifestyle helping his health. “Just the recovery, like I’ve had a lot of friends that are in the pro skateboarding world and they drink a lot, and whenever they break something and they just say, ‘Oh, I’m bummed out, I’m just going to drink.’ It takes forever for them to heal. Like forever.- Darby Allin (h/t) Fightful
“The thing is like I’m able to bounce back really quick with anything. I came back really quick after breaking my foot and breaking my nose. So I think a lot of that has to do with just lifestyle choices.”
MORE: AEW Dynamite Preview (01/08/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Allin has dealt with and returned from multiple injuries throughout his time in AEW, but most recently competed in the AEW Continental Classic. His big notable win from that tournament was over Will Ospreay. Allin finished with seven total points
Darby Allin has been a staple act for AEW since the company began in 2019. He's a multiple-time TNT Champion and a former AEW World Tag Team Champion with Sting.
Allin and Sting were attached at the hip for Sting's entire AEW run. He retired from pro wrestling after winning the tag team titles with Darby and successfully defending them AEW Revolution in 2024.
Currently, Darby and John Moxley are embroiled in a long-term rivalry that centers around the AEW World Championship. Allin does not currently have a title match against Moxley. This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will feature a Men's Casino Gauntlet match and the winner will be Moxley's number one contender.
