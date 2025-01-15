Wrestling On FanNation

Rey Fenix's Merchandise Possibly Pulled From AEW Shop

Fenix has been rumored to be in a contract dispute with AEW.

Jon Alba

Rey Fenix on the 7/20 episode of AEW Collision
Rey Fenix on the 7/20 episode of AEW Collision / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

While Penta made his heavily-hyped debut on WWE's Monday Night Raw this week, the future of his Lucha Brothers tag team partner is currently uncertain over in AEW.

Former AEW Tag Team and Trio Champion Rey Fenix has not wrestled a match for the company since July of 2024, and rumors suggest he could eventually be WWE-bound. Now, there may be more smoke to the fire of an eventual AEW departure.

Social media users first noticed Tuesday night Fenix's AEW Shop merchandise page was returning a "404" error, signaling a possible removal of his apparel. None of the other pages on the website carried the same message. While this could be a result of his merchandise being pulled, it could also very well be a website error.

MORE: AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage Preview (01/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It should be noted Fenix does still appear on the company's official roster page. A request for comment from AEW was not returned as of press time.

Fenix and his real-life brother Penta were mainstays on AEW programming since its inception, building a legacy of legendary matches with The Young Bucks over the course of their five years in the promotion. It is widely believed Fenix's contract with AEW was extended for a longer period due to multiple injuries he faced during the duration of his current deal, which would prevent him from jumping to WWE for now.

The 34-year-old did take to social media to congratulate Penta on his WWE debut, calling his brother his "favorite luchador."

Even though the 404 error does appear for Fenix's page, his profile is still active on the AEW merchandise website as well.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Backstage Update On Penta's WWE Debut And The Original Plans For Him

Corey Graves Slams WWE With Social Post After Move Back To NXT Commentary

Bayley Makes Surprise Appearance On WWE NXT; Charlotte Flair Attends Amid Return Rumors

Latest Update On Joe Hendry's Potential 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

Jon Moxley Believes AEW Is Currently Building A Sustainable Future

Published
Jon Alba
JON ALBA

Jon Alba is an Emmy Award and SPJ Award-winning journalist who has been covering and working in wrestling for more than a decade. Jon is the host of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," and a host and contributor for SNY, TV home of the New York Mets.

Home/AEW