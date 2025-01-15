Rey Fenix's Merchandise Possibly Pulled From AEW Shop
While Penta made his heavily-hyped debut on WWE's Monday Night Raw this week, the future of his Lucha Brothers tag team partner is currently uncertain over in AEW.
Former AEW Tag Team and Trio Champion Rey Fenix has not wrestled a match for the company since July of 2024, and rumors suggest he could eventually be WWE-bound. Now, there may be more smoke to the fire of an eventual AEW departure.
Social media users first noticed Tuesday night Fenix's AEW Shop merchandise page was returning a "404" error, signaling a possible removal of his apparel. None of the other pages on the website carried the same message. While this could be a result of his merchandise being pulled, it could also very well be a website error.
It should be noted Fenix does still appear on the company's official roster page. A request for comment from AEW was not returned as of press time.
Fenix and his real-life brother Penta were mainstays on AEW programming since its inception, building a legacy of legendary matches with The Young Bucks over the course of their five years in the promotion. It is widely believed Fenix's contract with AEW was extended for a longer period due to multiple injuries he faced during the duration of his current deal, which would prevent him from jumping to WWE for now.
The 34-year-old did take to social media to congratulate Penta on his WWE debut, calling his brother his "favorite luchador."
Even though the 404 error does appear for Fenix's page, his profile is still active on the AEW merchandise website as well.
