Shelton Benjamin Reveals AEW Contract Length, Teases New Hurt Syndicate Member
How long is Shelton Benjamin under contract with AEW?
The Hurt Syndicate have made a huge impact in AEW since their reunion last October, with MVP helping guide Benjamin and Bobby Lashley to the AEW Tag Team Championships.
They’re coming off a successful title defense at AEW Dynasty, where they defeated the Learning Tree (Big Bill and Bryan Keith) - with a little assist from MJF - to continue their run as champions.
In a new interview on Huge Pop Radio, Benjamin discussed a variety of topics, including the length of his AEW contract, revealing that he is under contract with the company for three years.
He was also asked about the possibility of an old friend, Cedric Alexander, joining the group in AEW.
“If I were a betting man — I feel like I’m the house so I can’t… I can’t reveal (he laughed).- Shelton Benjamin
Benjamin, Lashley, MVP, and Alexander made up The Hurt Business in WWE, with the faction forming back in May 2020. Lashley captured the WWE Championship during their run, while Benjamin and Alexander won the Raw Tag Team Championships.
Alexander was released from his WWE contract back in February, stating that he would be a free agent within the next 90 days.
It was later reported by Fightful that sources in AEW expected members of The Hurt Syndicate to push for his signing once his non-compete expired with WWE.
H/T Post Wrestling for the transcription.
