Kevin Owens Slams Wrestling Fans Who Stalk WWE Superstars At Airports
Kevin Owens has a public service announcement for wrestling fans at airports.
The travel schedule of a WWE superstar is an exhausting grind, which includes driving from city to city, flight delays, weather impacts, and much more.
In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Owens was asked about his process for signing trading cards, which led to him detailing his frustrations with how wrestlers are approached at airports. Owens said:
"There's one that I wrote that I don't think anybody has found yet. It says 'Don't follow us at the airport.' And that's one that people should take to heart.
"We love our fans, we really do. What I do now at airports is, I come and when they're all waiting for their autographs, I just go, 'I don't sign at the airport, but I'll gladly take a picture with you.' And when I say that, 20 of them turn around. They're there to sell it on eBay.
"I don't really have a problem with that. I just got to the airport. I'm either tired, or I've got to go to work. Like, when we get to an airport and it's five or six people, okay. But nowadays, we get there; 40, 50 people. Like, they get around. You can't even move."
Owens mentioned that the whole thing is “very overwhelming” and noted his concern for some of the female wrestlers in those situations and how it gets “almost scary” for them.
He added that he doesn’t believe it’s intentional from the fans, but it’s more about the number of people around that escalates the situation.
"They're not trying to crowd somebody and make them feel, like, 'Hey, this is too much.' But when there's 40 of you, that's what happens. "So what I suggest is just don't come to the airport."- Kevin Owens
Owens, who was scheduled to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, announced on last week’s SmackDown that he will not compete at the event due to a serious neck injury.
He revealed that he needed surgery and there is currently no timetable for his return.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
