Sweet Daddy Siki Dies At Age 91
Sweet Daddy Siki, pro wrestler and trainer of current AEW stars Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, has died from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was 91.
AEW paid tribute to Siki in a post on social media Wednesday afternoon.
"AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Sweet Daddy Siki," the post said. "After his in ring career came to a close, he became a trainer to many pro wrestling hopefuls including Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans."
Sweet Daddy Siki wrestled throughout the world during his run as an active competitor. He worked for the NWA, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, and Stampede Pro Wrestling. He won championships in each of those promotions and many others.
Siki was the trainer of Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and others. Copeland returned to AEW after being away while recovering from a leg injury at the Worlds End PPV event over the weekend. Copeland joined FTR to stand up to Jon Moxley and the Death Riders and will face them in a Trios Match on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Other announced matches for Dynamite this week include Adam Page vs. Orange Cassidy and The Acclaimed vs. The Hurt Syndicate. This week's Dynamite is Fight for the Fallen and will be the first-ever episode of the show to stream on Max.
