The Young Bucks Say They Wrestled Boring Matches On Purpose During Recent AEW Run As Tag Champs

Zack Heydorn

All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

The Young Bucks aren't known for having boring matches, but that's exactly what they tried to do during their recent run as AEW World Tag Team Champions.

During an interview with Tunnel Talk Podcast, Matt and Nick Jackson revealed that as part of their heel EVP gimmick, they tried to wrestle boring matches on purpose.

“When we did the EVPs thing, we were like: ‘Let’s just have really boring matches," The Bucks said in the interview. "Let’s stop doing all the super athletic moves that get the big reactions. It is hard because one of the things in general is that most of our stuff is pretty exciting, it’s high spots.

"I stopped doing dives for maybe eight months," Nick said. "I didn’t do a tumble out to the floor for about eight months and that was on purpose. We literally wanted people to think, ‘Are these guys not athletic anymore? Are they just boring wrestlers now?’”

Matt and Nick Jackson Tunnel Talk Pod

The Young Bucks have not been seen on AEW television since losing the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Private Party. After losing the titles, Matt and Nick said they were going home and they haven't been back since.

The Bucks will be wrestling on the NJPW and AEW Wrestle Dynasty event inside of the Tokyo Dome on January 5 where they will face Great-O-Khan and a mystery opponent in a tag team match.

Published
